FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fifth Straight Day
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,506 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the fifth session and sold equities worth Rs 462 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 33,973 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 275.25 points, or 1.11% lower at 24,800.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled down 738.81 points, or 0.91% to 81,343.46.
Shortly after opening, the NSE Nifty 50 had risen 0.22% to a life high of 24,854.80.