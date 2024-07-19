NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fifth Straight Day
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fifth Straight Day

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,506 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

19 Jul 2024, 07:37 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representational Purposes. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Image For Representational Purposes. (Source: Unsplash)

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,506 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the fifth session and sold equities worth Rs 462 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 33,973 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fifth Straight Day

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 275.25 points, or 1.11% lower at 24,800.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled down 738.81 points, or 0.91% to 81,343.46.

Shortly after opening, the NSE Nifty 50 had risen 0.22% to a life high of 24,854.80.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Extend Rally To Seventh Week; Infosys, ITC, Lead Friday's Gains

Opinion
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Extend Rally To Seventh Week; Infosys, ITC, Lead Friday's Gains
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT