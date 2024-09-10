FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Second Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 2,208.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after six sessions and offloaded equities worth Rs 275.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 56,935 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.