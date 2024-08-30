FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Second Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second successive day on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 5,318.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after two days of buying and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,198.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 42,886 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.