FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Fifth Day
The FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 17,630.1 crore so far this month, while domestic institutional investors have picked up stocks worth Rs 9,886.4 crore.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive day on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 2,364.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day of selling and bought equities worth Rs 2,532.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 70,737 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 32.40 points or 0.13% lower at 25,356.50 and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 71.77 points or 0.09% lower at 82,890.94.