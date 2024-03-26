FPIs Snap Three-Day Selling Spree To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors turned net buyers on Tuesday after three days of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 10.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the sixth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 5,024.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 10,021 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.