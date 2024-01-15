ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Snap Four-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 1,085.7 crore, according to data from the NSE.
Domestic institutional investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 820.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 3,433 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.99%, or 202.90 points, higher at 22,097.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.05%, or 759.48 points, to close at 73,327.94.
