FPIs Snap Five-Day Selling Spree To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after five consecutive sessions of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 169.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth day and bought equities worth Rs 692.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 2,216 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.