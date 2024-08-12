FPIs Resume Selling Indian Equities After Buying On Friday

NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Resume Selling Indian Equities After Buying On Friday
Domestic investors remained net buyers for the seventh consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 4,477.7 crore.

12 Aug 2024, 07:00 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dollar currency notes. (Source: Pixabay)</p></div>
Dollar currency notes. (Source: Pixabay)

Overseas investors turned net sellers on Monday. The FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 4,680.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 20,973 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 20.50 points or 0.08% lower at 24,347, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 56.99 points or 0.07% down at 79,648.92.

