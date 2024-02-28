FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Third Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,879.2 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,879.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,827.4 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 22,816 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The benchmark equity indices closed over 1% lower on Wednesday as Reliance Industries Ltd. and bank stocks dragged the most.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 247.20 points, or 1.11% down at 21,951.15 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 790.34 points, or 1.08% lower at 72,304.88.