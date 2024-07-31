FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the third consecutive session.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,462.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth session and bought equities worth Rs 3,366.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 35,566 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
Both the indices closed at their highest levels. The NSE Nifty 50 closed up 93.85 points, or 0.38%, at 24,951 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 285.94 points, or 0.35%, higher at 81,741.