NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,462.4 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

31 Jul 2024, 08:29 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Foreign currency notes. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Foreign currency notes. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the third consecutive session.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,462.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth session and bought equities worth Rs 3,366.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

ALSO READ

Top 10 Most Valued Firms Add Rs 30,843 Crore Market Cap Led By Bharti Airtel, TCS

Opinion
Top 10 Most Valued Firms Add Rs 30,843 Crore Market Cap Led By Bharti Airtel, TCS
Read More

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 35,566 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

Both the indices closed at their highest levels. The NSE Nifty 50 closed up 93.85 points, or 0.38%, at 24,951 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 285.94 points, or 0.35%, higher at 81,741.

ALSO READ

Nifty, Sensex Continue Upbeat Rally Ahead Of Fed Decision: Midday Market Update

Opinion
Nifty, Sensex Continue Upbeat Rally Ahead Of Fed Decision: Midday Market Update
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT