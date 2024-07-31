FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 35,566 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

Both the indices closed at their highest levels. The NSE Nifty 50 closed up 93.85 points, or 0.38%, at 24,951 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 285.94 points, or 0.35%, higher at 81,741.