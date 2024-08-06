ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,531.2 crore for a third consecutive session on Tuesday.
Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 3,531.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic investors remained net buyers for the third consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,357.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 27,479 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 fell 63.05 points, or 0.26%, to end at 23,992.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 166.33 points, or 0.21%, down at 78,593.07.
