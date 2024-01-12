FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 340.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.



Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,911.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 3,864 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 847.27 points, or 1.18%, to close at 72,568.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 260.80 points, or 1.20%, to end at 21,908.