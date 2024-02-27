FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Second Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second consecutive session.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,509.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 2,861.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 24,872 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.