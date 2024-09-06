FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Second Day

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Friday for the second consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 688.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fifth consecutive session and purchased equities worth Rs 2,121.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 53,859 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.