FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Ninth Session
In the last five sessions, FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 33,409.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors have purchased shares worth Rs 36,537.82 crore.
Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, or FPIs, remained net sellers of Indian equities for nine consecutive sessions on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,878.33 crore.
According to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,926.61 crore.
In October, including Thursday sales, FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 54,231.90 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 54,061.33 crore. In September, FPIs sold stocks valued at Rs 15,423.35 crore, while DIIs purchased stocks valued at Rs 31,860.26 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 46,636 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
"Despite a 10% decline in equity inflows to Rs 34,419.26 crore in September 2024, the market maintains its positive momentum, marking 43 consecutive months of net inflows. Sectoral and thematic funds remain popular, although inflows have moderated," said Pankaj Shrestha, Head of Investment Services, PL Capital - Prabhudas Lilladher.
"Mid-cap, small-cap, flexi-cap, and multi-cap funds continue to attract strong interest, with multi-cap funds emerging as a new favourite among investors. Large-cap funds were the only category to witness relatively muted inflows. This trend reflects ongoing investor confidence across diverse segments of the equity market," he noted.