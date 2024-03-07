FPIs Remain Net Buyers For Third Day

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record closing high in a truncated week on Thursday, led by gains in the shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 19.50 points, or 0.09% higher at 22,493.55, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 33.40 points, or 0.04% to close at 74,119.39.