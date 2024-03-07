FPIs Remain Net Buyers For Third Day
Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 7,304.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,601.8 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 12,382 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record closing high in a truncated week on Thursday, led by gains in the shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 19.50 points, or 0.09% higher at 22,493.55, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 33.40 points, or 0.04% to close at 74,119.39.