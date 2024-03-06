ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Remain Net Buyers For Second Day
Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,766.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday.
Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,766.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,149.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 18,066 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 117.75 points, or 0.53% higher at 22,474.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 408.86 points, or 0.55% to end at 74,085.99.
