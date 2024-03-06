FPIs Remain Net Buyers For Second Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,766.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,149.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 18,066 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.