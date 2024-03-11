FPIs Remain Net Buyers For Fourth Straight Session

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 4,213 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth straight session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,238 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 1,793 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.