FPIs Remain Net Buyers For Fifth Straight Session

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 73.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors also remained buyers for the fifth straight session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,358.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 2,153 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.