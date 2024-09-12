FPIs Record Second-Highest Single-Day Buying In 2024 As Indian Equities Hit Record Highs

Foreign portfolio investors recorded the second-highest single-day buying of Indian equities so far in 2024 on Thursday. The investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 7,695 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

That comes as India's benchmark equity indices ended at fresh closing highs on Thursday as markets rose sharply in the last hour of trade, led by rallies in metal, auto, and banking stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 470.45 points or 1.89% higher at 25,388.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,439.55 points or 1.77% higher at 82,962.71, recording new highs.

The highest-ever single-day buying of equity shares was on June 19, when the FPIs bought stocks worth Rs 7,908.4 crore.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after a day of buying and offloading equities worth Rs 1,800.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 62,766 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.