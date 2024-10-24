FPIs Offload Rs 5,062.5 Crore In 19th Consecutive Selling Session
In October, including Thursday sales, the FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 97,205.4 crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 92,931.5 crore.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 19th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 23rd straight session.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,062.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 3,620.5 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 22,473.2 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 23,970.2 crore.
In October, including Thursday sales, the FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 97,205.4 crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 92,931.5 crore. In September, the FPIs sold stocks valued at Rs 15,423 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks valued at Rs 31,860 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 19,656 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The FII flow was net negative in the first fortnight of October. In 2024, the highest inflows were seen in commercial and professional services, telecommunication, and consumer services, according to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.'s fortnightly sector-wise foreign flow report.
Financial services sector saw largest outflow in the year, followed by the energy sector.
The Indian benchmark equity indices settled at over two–month low on Thursday for a third consecutive session, as earnings reported failed to uplift investors' sentiment. Moreover, a decline in Asian shares, and overnight losses on Wall Street also pressured the Indian benchmarks.
The Nifty 50 ended 36.10 points, or 0.15% down at 24,399.40, and the Sensex ended 16.82 points, or 0.02% lower at 80,065.16. Intraday, Nifty 50 fell 0.39% to 24,341.20, and Sensex declined 0.34% to 79,813.02.