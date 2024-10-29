FPIs Offload Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore In 22 Sessions

The FPIs have offloaded Rs 3,776.7 crore so far this week, while the domestic institutional investors have bought shares worth approximately Rs 2,131 crore.

In October, the FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 1.04 lakh crore, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 99,221.8 crore. In September, the FPIs had bought equities worth Rs 15,423.4 crore and the DIIs bought equities worth Rs 31,860.3 crore.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 9,683 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.