FPIs Offload Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore In 22 Sessions
The FPIs have offloaded Rs 3,776.7 crore so far this week, while the domestic institutional investors have bought shares worth approximately Rs 2,131 crore.
Overseas investors have been net sellers for the last 22 sessions and offloaded stocks worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore, domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 26th straight session.
The foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth approximately Rs 548.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 730.1 crore.
The FPIs have offloaded Rs 3,776.7 crore so far this week, while the domestic institutional investors have bought shares worth approximately Rs 2,131 crore.
In October, the FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 1.04 lakh crore, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 99,221.8 crore. In September, the FPIs had bought equities worth Rs 15,423.4 crore and the DIIs bought equities worth Rs 31,860.3 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 9,683 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
ALSO READ
FPIs Withdraw Rs 85,790 Crore From Indian Equities In October On Attractive Chinese Market Valuations
According to the NSDL website, the latest outflow came after a nine-month-high investment of Rs 57,724 crore in September 2024. Since June, the FPIs have consistently bought equities after withdrawing Rs 34,252 crore in the April–May period.
In addition, the FPIs pulled out Rs 4,896 crore from the debt general limit and invested Rs 607 crore from the debt Voluntary Retention Route so far in October.
The Indian benchmark equity indices extended their recovery for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as bank stocks led the gains, but shares of automobile companies capped the upside. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 127.7 points or 0.52% higher at 24,466.85, whereas the BSE Sensex index gained 363.99 points or 0.45% to close at 80,369.03.