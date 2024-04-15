FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Two Straight Days

Overseas investors remained net sellers on Monday for the second consecutive day.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,268 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The sell-off came as the benchmark stock indices fell for the second straight session to their lowest close in April, as investors sold riskier assets due to uncertainty over the Middle East and caution over quarterly earnings.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 4,762.9 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 16,301 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.