Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct 23 Trade
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell slightly to 1.17 from 1.18 the previous day.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in index options and stock futures, while they sold index futures, the cash market and stock options during Tuesday's session.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 17th consecutive session on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 21st straight session.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,978.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 5,869.1 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 22,583.5 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 21,545.9 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 5,737 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while the Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 2,635 contracts. The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains unchanged at 32%:68%.
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 12,761 crore, stock futures worth Rs 859 crore, while they sold index futures worth Rs 218 crore and stock options worth Rs 309 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures were down by 1.06% to 24,538 at a premium of 66 points, with the open interest up by 1.7%.
The Nifty Bank October futures were down by 1.24% to 51,434 at a premium of 177 points, while its open interest was up 3.3%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 24 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with the 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 23, the maximum call open interest was at 52,500 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 208 crore at the end of October expiry — from Rs 31,980 crore a day earlier — to Rs 32,188 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 280 crore at the end of October expiry — from Rs 13,065 crore a day earlier — to Rs 13,345 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
