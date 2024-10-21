Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct 22 Trade
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell slightly to 1.18 from 1.19.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in index options, and stock options, while they sold index futures, the cash market and stock futures during Monday's session.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 16th consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 20th straight session.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,262 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 3,226 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 20,354 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 17,332 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 3397 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while the Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 2,309 contracts. The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains unchanged at 33%:67%.
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 241 crore, stock options worth Rs 3,004 crore, while they sold index futures worth Rs 333 crore and stock futures worth Rs 1,671 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures were down by 0.77% to 24,788 at a premium of 7 points, with the open interest down by 2.65%.
The Nifty Bank October futures were down by 0.59% to 52,040 at a premium of 78 points, while its open interest was down 2.3%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 24 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with the 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 23, the maximum call open interest was at 52,500 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,500.
ALSO READ
Nifty, Sensex Resume Decline After One-Day Breather As Kotak Bank, Infosys Weigh: Market Wrap
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,083 crore at the end of October expiry — from Rs 33,063 crore a day earlier — to Rs 31,980 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 340 crore at the end of October expiry — from Rs 13,405 crore a day earlier — to Rs 13,065 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell slightly to 1.18 from 1.19 the previous day.