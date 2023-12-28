Five Things To Look For In U.S. Stocks In 2024 As S&P Nears Record

From Nvidia Corp. to Microsoft Corp., the seven-largest US tech stocks were responsible for 64% of the S&P 500’s rally this year through last week as the artificial-intelligence frenzy took off. The Magnificent Seven — which also includes Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. — are expected to post 22% earnings growth next year, twice the S&P 500’s advance, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show. The key is how much of that is already baked into share prices, especially with expectations for a soft landing building.