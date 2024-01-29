Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

With the US election less than 10 months away, President Joe Biden is making an appeal to climate-conscious voters by pausing approvals of new liquefied natural gas export facilities while the administration reviews the criteria it uses to green light them. While the move doesn’t impact existing or previously authorized facilities and won’t upend the country’s status as the world’s largest LNG exporter, it casts a significant cloud over many proposed projects. Here’s a look at the 10 largest recipients of American gas last year, which was dominated by Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The region now finds itself flush with supplies even as the end of winter draws to a close.