Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct 29 Trade
Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 3,228 crore on Monday.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers for the 21st consecutive day in the cash market even as they were net buyers in index futures, stock futures, index options, as well as stock options.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 21st consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 25th straight session.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,228 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 1,401 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions — also called open interest in the derivatives segment — has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains unchanged at 37%:63%.
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 37,740 crore, stock futures worth Rs 3,335 crore, index futures worth Rs 2,702 crore and stock options worth Rs 515 crore.
F&O Cues
Nifty October futures rose by 0.71% to 24,348.45 at a premium of 9.3 points, while open interest went down by 15.37%.
Nifty Bank October futures rose by 1.08% to 51,327.35 at a premium of 68.05 points, while open interest went down 8.07%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 10 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 16, the maximum call open interest was at 62,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors remained flat to 1.21.