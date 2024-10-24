Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct 25 Trade
Foreign institutional investors sold index options worth Rs 20,427 crore on Oct 25, while increasing long positions in Nifty futures by 10,715 contracts ahead of the October expiry.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in index options and the cash market while they bought stock options, stock futures, and index futures during Thursday session.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 19th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 23rd straight session.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,062.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 3,620.5 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 22,473.2 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 23,970.2 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 10,715 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while the Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 11,989 contracts. The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains unchanged at 35%:65%.
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 20,427 crore, while they bought stock futures worth Rs 2,748 crore, index futures worth Rs 1,672 crore and stock options worth Rs 881 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures were down by 0.04% to 24,452 at a premium of 53 points, with the open interest down by 0.7%.
The Nifty Bank October futures were up by 0.66% to 51,605 at a premium of 74 points, while its open interest was down 8.7%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 31 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with the 24,500 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 30, the maximum call open interest was at 52,500 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 252 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 31,564 crore a day earlier—to Rs 31,312 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,030 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 12,455 crore a day earlier—to Rs 11,425 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.21 from 1.24 in the previous session.