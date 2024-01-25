European Stocks Steady Before ECB Decision On Busy Earnings Day

“Coming into 2024, markets got ahead of themselves with rate cut expectations, which we think need to be revised to a later start date,” said Joachim Klement, a strategist at Liberum. “While the ECB is in a much better position to start cutting rates than the Fed given the weak economy and lower inflation, the recent uptick in inflation should be a warning that cutting rates too soon can create the risk of further inflation increases later in the year.”