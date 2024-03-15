European Stocks Head For Longest Winning Streak Since 2018
European stocks were on track for their eighth consecutive week of gains — the longest winning streak since 2018 — lifted by conviction that euro-area interest rates will start to fall in the coming months.
The Stoxx 600 Index traded 0.3% higher as of 11:30 a.m. in London, having notched a series of record highs in recent weeks. Telecom and auto shares edged higher, while among individual movers, Swisscom AG gained 3% after it agreed to buy Vodafone Italia for €8 billion.
Equity investors are trying to balance signs of robust global economic growth with uncertainty over when central banks could start cutting interest rates. While several European Central Bank rate-setters have indicated they are open to starting policy easing in June, a series of strong US data readings - including Thursday’s producer inflation figures - have cast doubt on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s first cut.
“The main question is when will central banks start cutting rates, but for that they need inflation to be more contained for longer,” said Luis Garcia, equity portfolio manager at Mapfre AM.
The rally in equity markets could falter if sticky inflation prompts the Fed’s policy meeting next week signals fewer rate cuts than currently anticipated Barclays strategist Emmanuel Cau wrote.
Among other individual stock movers, shares in Polish fashion retailer LPP plunged by almost a third after Hindenburg Research took a short position in the firm, accusing it of not fully divesting its Russia business.
HelloFresh SE was among the top gainers, recouping some recent losses, on relief the meal-kit maker’s full-year earnings contained no further negative surprises. British Airways-owner IAG climbed 4.5% after a double upgrade to outperform at BNP Paribas Exane.
