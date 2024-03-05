Emerging-Market Stocks, Currencies Drop On China Growth Concern
Chinese tech stocks and Asian currencies led losses across emerging markets as measures announced to boost confidence in the world’s second-biggest economy left investors disappointed.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks and Asian currencies led losses across emerging markets as measures announced to boost confidence in the world’s second-biggest economy left investors disappointed.
China set its annual growth target at around 5%, a goal that analysts saw as out of reach without further stimulus. Its property debt crisis also showed more signs of trouble, with one of the country’s state-backed developers scrutinized by investors. That left MSCI Inc.’s EM equities gauge heading for a loss for the first day in four.
“Given the strong headwinds that China is facing, including the real estate troubles, a 5% target for this year is ambitious,” Commerzbank analyst Tommy Wu wrote in a note. “This means that the government will need to roll out stimulus more effectively.”
MSCI’s emerging-market currency index also edged lower, led by the South Korean won and the Indonesian rupiah.
Israeli Bond
Israel is set to sell its first international bond in the public market since its war with Hamas erupted in October. A boom in issuance in eastern Europe also continued, with Croatia selling a benchmark-sized 10-year euro-denominated bond, according to person familiar with the matter.
The rand weakened for the first day in four. South Africa’s economy escaped a technical recession, data showed Tuesday, though expansion undershot analyst expectations.
Low Volatility Chokes Currencies as Emerging-Market Trades Fail
Hungary’s forint fell to the weakest in a year against the euro after the government acknowledged it would take years to narrow its budget gap and amid pressure on the central bank to add more stimulus to bring the economy out of stagnation.
--With assistance from Srinivasan Sivabalan and Colleen Goko.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.