Emerging-Market Money Manager Beats 99% Of Peers By Ignoring U.S. Fed

Montreal-based Fiera Capital Corp. has handed holders of its EM Select Fund a 29% return in the past 12 months, beating all but 12 of the 4,383 funds in its group, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Dominic Bokor-Ingram, who co-manages the fund with Stefan Bottcher, said the gains are coming from buying shares in under-owned markets such as Greece, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam, where policy changes are driving makeovers independent of global monetary conditions.