'Don't Become A Guinea Pig...': Mumbai Police Warns Against Fake Trading Apps
The department shared a run-through guide on the nature of the scam and advisory tips on how Mumbaikars could stay vigilant.
Mumbai Police actively shares advisory posts on their social media platforms. Recently, they shared an advisory on Instagram to alert people about a stock market investment scam with the hashtag '#DontTradeSafety.'
The department shared a run-through guide on the nature of the scam and advisory tips on how Mumbaikars could stay vigilant.
The post read, "Want to become wolf, bear, bull in share market?”
“Don’t become a guinea pig for fake trading apps!”
What Is The Stock Market Investment Scam?
The post further added some common traps laid by fraudsters.
Explaining the modus operandi, the advisory stated people are added to a WhatsApp group through their Instagram, Facebook, or any other social media profile. They are then lured to different classes of stock and IPO investments.
People are then asked to download a trading application from the Play Store or a .apk file. They are asked to make a payment. This amount gets frozen, and the individual gets trapped.
Some tips listed in the advisory:
Be cautious if fake accounts impersonate genuine trading/investments or influencers.
Double-check the website URLs, reviews, privacy policy, terms & conditions and social media handles and review from the open source.
Verify & think before investing money in such platforms which are mostly coming through such online social media profiles/channels/influencers.
Avoid sharing sensitive personal or financial information through social media.
Avoid clicking or suspicious links or downloading unauthorised applications from Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, and other social media platforms.
Report online cybercrime-related incidents on https://cybercrime.gov.in/ and national helpline number 1930 or at the nearest police station.