Danish Power Shares Hit 5% Lower Circuit After Listing At 50% Premium

Share price of Danish Power Ltd. made a stellar debut on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday. The stock listed at Rs 570 apiece on the NSE, marking a premium of 50% over the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 380.

Investors, who were allotted a single lot of 300 shares in the Danish Power IPO, would have made a profit of Rs 57,000, against an investment of Rs 1,14,000.

Danish Power Ltd. shares, however, fell to hit a 5% lower circuit at Rs 541.50 apiece on the NSE after listing at a premium.