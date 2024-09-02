Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar Amid RBI Intervention Anticipation

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Monday in anticipation of active intervention by the Reserve Bank of India. However, easing oil prices and dollar index will continue to keep demand for the greenback in check.

The rupee opened unchanged at Rs 83.87 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. It closed at Rs 83.87 on Friday.

"For the month of August, the rupee has slipped by around 0.17%, even as the dollar index experienced a notable correction. This stability is largely due to the RBI's active intervention, which has kept the rupee in a tight range," said Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors.

The rupee appears set to trade within its established range, having posted a modest 0.05% appreciation over the past week, he said.