Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar Amid RBI Intervention Anticipation
Rupee opened unchanged at Rs 83.87 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. It closed at Rs 83.87 on Friday.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Monday in anticipation of active intervention by the Reserve Bank of India. However, easing oil prices and dollar index will continue to keep demand for the greenback in check.
"For the month of August, the rupee has slipped by around 0.17%, even as the dollar index experienced a notable correction. This stability is largely due to the RBI's active intervention, which has kept the rupee in a tight range," said Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors.
The rupee appears set to trade within its established range, having posted a modest 0.05% appreciation over the past week, he said.
Oil prices extended losses on Monday against a sharp drop in output from Libya and sluggish demand from China and US—the world's two biggest oil consumers—as indications emerged that OPEC+ plans to lift output starting in October, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
International benchmark Brent crude oil price was trading 0.84% lower at $76.28 during Asian trade on Monday.
Looking ahead, the rupee is expected to trade between Rs 83.70 and Rs 84.00, with a bias towards the lower end at Rs 83.70, said Pabari. "This outlook is supported by oil prices remaining below $80 and the weakening dollar index, which in turn supports emerging market currencies."