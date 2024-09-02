NDTV ProfitMarketsRupee Opens Flat Against Dollar Amid RBI Intervention Anticipation
ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar Amid RBI Intervention Anticipation

Rupee opened unchanged at Rs 83.87 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. It closed at Rs 83.87 on Friday.

02 Sep 2024, 09:52 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee currency notes arranged for a photograph. (Photographer: Pralhad Shinde/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Indian rupee currency notes arranged for a photograph. (Photographer: Pralhad Shinde/NDTV Profit)

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Monday in anticipation of active intervention by the Reserve Bank of India. However, easing oil prices and dollar index will continue to keep demand for the greenback in check.

The rupee opened unchanged at Rs 83.87 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. It closed at Rs 83.87 on Friday.

"For the month of August, the rupee has slipped by around 0.17%, even as the dollar index experienced a notable correction. This stability is largely due to the RBI's active intervention, which has kept the rupee in a tight range," said Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors.

The rupee appears set to trade within its established range, having posted a modest 0.05% appreciation over the past week, he said.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty Trades Near 25,300; Sensex Below 82,600

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty Trades Near 25,300; Sensex Below 82,600
Read More

Oil prices extended losses on Monday against a sharp drop in output from Libya and sluggish demand from China and US—the world's two biggest oil consumers—as indications emerged that OPEC+ plans to lift output starting in October, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

International benchmark Brent crude oil price was trading 0.84% lower at $76.28 during Asian trade on Monday.

Looking ahead, the rupee is expected to trade between Rs 83.70 and Rs 84.00, with a bias towards the lower end at Rs 83.70, said Pabari. "This outlook is supported by oil prices remaining below $80 and the weakening dollar index, which in turn supports emerging market currencies."

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 2

Opinion
Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept. 2
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT