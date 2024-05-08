NDTV ProfitMarketsRupee Opens Flat Against Dollar
Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar



08 May 2024, 10:24 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

The Indian rupee opened flat on Wednesday even after the dollar index rose amid new comments that interest rates in the US may stay steady for a longer period.

The local currency opened flat at Rs 83.50 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data. It had closed at Rs 83.51 on Tuesday.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kaskari had said on Tuesday that interest rates in the US might need to be steady for a longer period.

With no major data releases scheduled for this week, the rupee is expected to continue trading sideways within the range of 83.20–83.65, according to Jateen Trivedi, research analyst at LKP Securities.

Demand from the FPIs of dollars should continue, while selling by the RBI could keep the rupee range bound in the session, according to Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

The rupee is expected to take support at 83.42, while 83.60 will act as a resistance, according to Kunal Sodhani, vice president at Shinhan Bank.

