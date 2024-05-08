Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kaskari had said on Tuesday that interest rates in the US might need to be steady for a longer period.

With no major data releases scheduled for this week, the rupee is expected to continue trading sideways within the range of 83.20–83.65, according to Jateen Trivedi, research analyst at LKP Securities.

Demand from the FPIs of dollars should continue, while selling by the RBI could keep the rupee range bound in the session, according to Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

The rupee is expected to take support at 83.42, while 83.60 will act as a resistance, according to Kunal Sodhani, vice president at Shinhan Bank.