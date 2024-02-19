Companies Scramble To Reduce Expectations As Stocks Ignore Risks

The peril to companies that overpromise and underdeliver has been on display this earnings cycle, when investors quickly rewarded the stocks of firms that beat their estimates and punished those that fell short. The S&P 500 companies that topped expectations outperformed the benchmark by 0.8% a day after the results, the most in a year, according to Blooomberg Intelligence. Those that missed on both the top-and bottom-line trailed the benchmark index by the most in five quarters.