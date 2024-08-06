Commodities Face Contagion As Global Market Meltdown Deepens

For commodities linked to industrial cycles, such as copper, a hard-landing scenario would put fresh pressure on bulls who made bold bets on a surge in global demand earlier this year. Prices have already retreated about 20% from a peak seen in May as investors bailed out, and Monday’s fresh bout of selling took prices to the lowest in nearly four months. Mounting worries about economic growth across commodities markets have prompted hedge funds to turn predominantly bearish on a basket of key contracts for the first time since 2016.