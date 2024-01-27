Cognac At $4,000 Bumps Up Against Luxury Shoppers’ New Limits

Big Booze still has some structural advantages. Drinkers are switching from beer and wine to spirits. “They have brands that are hundreds of years old that have been through wars and diseases, famine, droughts, prohibition in the US, economic booms, crashes, supply disruption,” said Donny Kranson, portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management, of Diageo. “If management keeps the brands relevant, invests in their capabilities and the strategic stock, the brands will continue to be good for hundreds more years at least.”