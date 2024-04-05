NDTV ProfitMarketsCocoa Trims Weekly Drop As Market Focuses On Rising Demand
Cocoa Trims Weekly Drop As Market Focuses On Rising Demand

Cocoa rebounded in New York, trimming this week's decline, with analysts seeing demand rising in an already constrained market.

05 Apr 2024, 07:45 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Cocoa Trims Weekly Drop As Market Focuses On Rising Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Cocoa rebounded in New York, trimming this week’s decline, with analysts seeing demand rising in an already constrained market.

The most-active contract rose as much as 3.3% to $9,770 a ton in New York. Prices are still set to edge lower on a weekly basis, following six straight periods of gains. Trading has become choppy recently, with a 60-day measure of volatility at its highest in about 15 years.

“A rebound in global equity markets may improve cocoa’s near-term demand outlook, and that has helped to lift cocoa prices well above their early lows,” analysts at Hightower said in a report. 

Prices in New York recently hit a record above $10,300 a ton, following a months-long surge. Pierre Andurand, a trader best known for specializing in the oil market, said this week they “could break $20,000 later this year” as his hedge fund bets on a surge.   

Cocoa Trims Weekly Drop As Market Focuses On Rising Demand

Separately, arabica coffee headed for the biggest weekly gain since December as supply headwinds for the upcoming season emerge. Prices could rally in the short term and have a higher price support in the medium term as roasters are encouraged to switch to premium beans, Citi Research analysts said in a Thursday note. 

