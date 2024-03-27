Cocoa Fluctuates As Investors Take Profit After Rally To $10,000
Cocoa futures fluctuated in New York as investors closed positions a day after a rally that took prices above $10,000 a ton.
(Bloomberg) -- Cocoa futures fluctuated in New York as investors closed positions a day after a rally that took prices above $10,000 a ton.
The most-active contract slumped as much as 3.7%, following Tuesday’s slight retreat from an all-time high of $10,080, before paring some losses. Futures have more than doubled this year as poor crops in key West African growers put the world on course for a third straight annual supply deficit.
“With three sessions left before quarter-end and a holiday weekend, cocoa fell victim to a wave of profit-taking late in the day,” analysts at the Hightower said in a report on Tuesday.
The shortfall is set to extend the pressure on costs and volumes for chocolate makers into the next season, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts including Diana Gomes
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.