Cocoa Fluctuates As Investors Take Profit After Rally To $10,000

Cocoa futures fluctuated in New York as investors closed positions a day after a rally that took prices above $10,000 a ton.

27 Mar 2024, 07:16 PM IST
Dried cocoa beans in Colombia.
Dried cocoa beans in Colombia.

(Bloomberg) -- Cocoa futures fluctuated in New York as investors closed positions a day after a rally that took prices above $10,000 a ton.

The most-active contract slumped as much as 3.7%, following Tuesday’s slight retreat from an all-time high of $10,080, before paring some losses. Futures have more than doubled this year as poor crops in key West African growers put the world on course for a third straight annual supply deficit.

“With three sessions left before quarter-end and a holiday weekend, cocoa fell victim to a wave of profit-taking late in the day,” analysts at the Hightower said in a report on Tuesday. 

The shortfall is set to extend the pressure on costs and volumes for chocolate makers into the next season, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts including Diana Gomes

