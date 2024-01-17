China Stocks Slump As Concerns Mount On Disappointing Data
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of major mainland stocks listed in Hong Kong fell as much as 4.1%, trading at its lowest in over a year.
(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong slumped the most since November 2022, as a slew of disappointing economic data continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of major mainland stocks listed in Hong Kong fell as much as 4.1%, trading at its lowest in over a year. Data released Wednesday presented a mixed bag for the world’s second-largest economy, while home prices and property-related spending disappointed. A measure of broad price changes recorded its longest stretch of quarterly declines since 1999.
The onshore benchmark CSI 300 dropped as much as 1.4%, with foreign investors selling 13 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) of local stocks on a net basis, the most since October 2022.
China’s Economic Growth Disappoints, Fueling Stimulus Calls
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.