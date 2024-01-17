NDTV ProfitMarketsChina Stocks Slump As Concerns Mount On Disappointing Data
ADVERTISEMENT

China Stocks Slump As Concerns Mount On Disappointing Data

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of major mainland stocks listed in Hong Kong fell as much as 4.1%, trading at its lowest in over a year.

17 Jan 2024, 12:15 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An electronic ticker displays stock figures in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China. (Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)</p></div>
An electronic ticker displays stock figures in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China. (Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong slumped the most since November 2022, as a slew of disappointing economic data continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of major mainland stocks listed in Hong Kong fell as much as 4.1%, trading at its lowest in over a year. Data released Wednesday presented a mixed bag for the world’s second-largest economy, while home prices and property-related spending disappointed. A measure of broad price changes recorded its longest stretch of quarterly declines since 1999.

The onshore benchmark CSI 300 dropped as much as 1.4%, with foreign investors selling 13 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) of local stocks on a net basis, the most since October 2022. 

China’s Economic Growth Disappoints, Fueling Stimulus Calls

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT