China Weighs Stock Market Rescue Package Backed By $278 Billion

Whether such measures will be enough to end the rout is far from certain. The property crisis, depressed consumer sentiment, tumbling foreign investment and diminished confidence among local businesses after years of volatile policymaking are exerting strong downward pressure on both the economy and financial markets. Past efforts to shore up the stock market, most notably in 2015, proved insufficient at best and at times counterproductive. Authorities have also been reluctant to roll out major economic stimulus of the sort that many equity investors have called for.