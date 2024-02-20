NDTV ProfitMarketsChina Margin Debt Bounces In Sign Animal Spirits Stirring
China Margin Debt Bounces In Sign Animal Spirits Stirring

The outstanding amount of margin debt balance in mainland bourses rose by 1.1% on Monday to mark the biggest uptick since September.

20 Feb 2024, 01:21 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pedestrians in front of buildings in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China. (Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg)</p></div>
Pedestrians in front of buildings in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China. (Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- China stock traders boosted margin loans as they returned from the Lunar New Year holiday, ending weeks of deleveraging in a potential sign that sentiment is on the mend.  

The outstanding amount of margin debt balance in mainland bourses rose by 1.1% on Monday to mark the biggest uptick since September. The balance, a key measure of leverage in the stock market, had fallen for weeks prior to the holiday amid concerns that a downward equity spiral will trigger margin calls and a deeper selloff.   

The increase in margin debt comes after China replaced its top securities regulator in a surprise move. The China Securities Regulatory Commission, led by new chairman Wu Qing, said it will take heed of all suggestions from market participants and address their concerns promptly, a rare gesture that underlines its resolve to shore up the stock market. 

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

