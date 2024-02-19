Bearish Yen Positions Increase As Japan Stocks Near Record High

“When Japanese equities rise, demand grows by overseas investors to sell the yen to hedge their gains in stocks,” said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities Co. “The yen’s short-term outlook seems bearish due to speculations the BOJ’s rate hike will be slow and gradual while the Federal Reserve’s rate cut will come in later than previously expected.” A test of last year’s lows in the yen is in sight, he said.