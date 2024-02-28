Capital Group Says ‘Gentle Bubble’ Is Forming In U.S. Tech Stocks

Bedden’s view echoes some of his peers’. Some hedge funds have cut exposure to the Magnificent Seven group in the fourth quarter citing signs of extremes, while Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds have been paring exposure to Nvidia over many quarters. Bank of America Corp. strategists, including Michael Hartnett, argued in mid-February that a number of similarities between tech stocks now and previous bubbles suggest the Magnificent Seven is approaching — but not yet at — levels that may lead it to pop.