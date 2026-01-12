Buy, Sell Or Hold: RIL, Bajaj Finance, Kalyan Jewellers, NHPC, Zydus Lifesciences — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Reliance Industries Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Kalyan Jewellers Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Saurabh Jain, equity head, research at SMC Global Securities, and Aditya Agarwala, head of research at Invest4edu provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.