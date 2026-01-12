Buy, Sell Or Hold: RIL, Bajaj Finance, Kalyan Jewellers, NHPC, Zydus Lifesciences — Ask Profit
Analysts also shared insights on the share price of KPIT Technologies and Samvardhana Motherson, among other stocks.
Should you add shares of Reliance Industries Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Kalyan Jewellers Ltd. stock at an attractive price?
Saurabh Jain, equity head, research at SMC Global Securities, and Aditya Agarwala, head of research at Invest4edu provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
KPIT Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,172.60)
Agarwala: Hold
Continue to hold on to the stock.
Worst is over for IT sector.
Support zone is around Rs 1,140 level, which is also a good stoploss.
The stock can test levels of Rs 1,350-Rs 1,400 on the upside.
NHPC (CMP: Rs 82.80)
Jain: Hold
Quite positive on utility sector.
The stock has not performed due to lower electricity demand.
Many of the firm's projects will be operational in coming quarters.
Hold for one year.
Zydus Lifesciences (CMP: Rs 895.05)
Jain: Buy
It is recommended to buy as there is expectation of good growth on operational performance side.
Kalyan Jewellers (CMP: Rs 501.40)
Jain: Avoid
Difficult to take a call since gold prices are on the rise.
Maybe these jewellers may see moderation in business growth.
Jewellery stocks have come down from their peaks.
Best to avoid.
Transformers And Rectifiers (India) (CMP: Rs 267.50 )
Agarwala: Sell
Charts are a bit weak.
No point in holding on to the stock.
Look to exit.
If you wish to continue to hold, put stop-loss at Rs 230.
Samvardhana Motherson (CMP: Rs 115.24 )
Jain: Hold
Hold for long term.
Positive on automotive components industry.
Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,483.20)
Jain: Buy
Always buy in a staggered manner.
Bajaj Finance (CMP: Rs 951.90)
Agarwala: Buy
Can make a fresh entry in a staggered manner
Enter with a long-term time frame.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.