Bullish Undertone Aided By Strong Liquidity To Continue In January, Say Analysts
The index touched a life-time high of 48,636.45 on Thursday and ended 0.47% up at 48,508.55.
On a day when India's benchmark indices ended at a record high for the second straight session, analysts expect a more bullish undertone and see the momentum continuing in January as well.
"For the Nifty 50, the range that has been discovered is 21,300, with a very good support," Soni Patnaik, assistant vice president-equity derivatives of research at JM Financial Services, told NDTV Profit. "Going forward, the 22,000 target is open."
"For Bank Nifty, as long as 48,000 is holding, it is likely it can test 49,000 also in the January series," she said.
Sudip Bandyopadhyay of Inditrade Capital cited multiple factors as contributing to India's market rally, including a soft landing for the U.S. economy and high hopes of a Federal Reserve pivot to rate cuts, loss of confidence in China and better structural attractiveness of India. "There is strong liquidity; SIP and FII floodgates are open."
India VIX On Radar For Correction Cues
On the possible correction course that can kick in amid this rally, Patnaik said based on data from the derivatives and technical front, there is a higher weightage of the Nifty testing the 21,800-22,000 band faster than it can undergo a deeper correction.
The one parameter on Patnaik's radar is the India VIX (volatility index). "Today, it has crossed 16, which does not necessarily indicate a correction. But volatile movements (in the market) can be seen forward. That is where positions can be hedged and stop losses can be trailed," she said.
In Focus
Noting the good performance in auto stocks, Patnaik said her top picks would be battery manufacturing company Exide Industries Ltd., with a target of Rs 320-322 and a buy and stop loss at Rs 295.
The second pick is NMDC Ltd. from the metal space, with a target of Rs 225 and a buy and stop loss at Rs 193.
According to Bandyopadhyay, the government's focus in rejuvenating infrastructure, defence and housing sectors have benefitted PSU companies and he gave the example of Housing and Urban Development Corp.
In terms of power sector picks, he said the top ones to corner would be NTPC Ltd., Tata Power Co. and CESC Ltd.—companies that will benefit over the next 2-3 year period as they gear up for a massive push in the green energy space.
