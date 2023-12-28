Bullish Undertone Aided By Strong Liquidity To Continue In January, Say Analysts

On a day when India's benchmark indices ended at a record high for the second straight session, analysts expect a more bullish undertone and see the momentum continuing in January as well.

"For the Nifty 50, the range that has been discovered is 21,300, with a very good support," Soni Patnaik, assistant vice president-equity derivatives of research at JM Financial Services, told NDTV Profit. "Going forward, the 22,000 target is open."

"For Bank Nifty, as long as 48,000 is holding, it is likely it can test 49,000 also in the January series," she said.

The index touched a life-time high of 48,636.45 on Thursday and ended 0.47% up at 48,508.55.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay of Inditrade Capital cited multiple factors as contributing to India's market rally, including a soft landing for the U.S. economy and high hopes of a Federal Reserve pivot to rate cuts, loss of confidence in China and better structural attractiveness of India. "There is strong liquidity; SIP and FII floodgates are open."