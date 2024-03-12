Bull Vs Bear: GAIL Retains 'Buy' From Motilal Oswal, Citi; Emkay Maintains 'Reduce'

Motilal Oswal and Citi Research have maintained a 'buy' on GAIL (India) Ltd. as it is expected to meet its transmission volume growth and benefit from potential tariff hike, according to brokerages.

The company is also exploring opportunities to import ethane as its gas pipeline is getting tighter. GAIL and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. have signed a memorandum of understanding with Shell to import ethane at the latter’s Hazira terminal.

However, Emkay Global retains a 'reduce' rating on the stock, pointing out key risks like adverse commodity price margin, regulations and outages.